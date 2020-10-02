Friday, 02 October 2020-Legendary Kenyan songstress, Wahu, has revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a relative when she was young.

Narrating the sad story on her Instagram page, the top-rated singer said that she was only 9 when the unfortunate incident happened.

Wahu’s mother had left her in the custody of her randy cousin who was a teenager.

She had trusted the randy teenager, not knowing that he was a ‘sex pest’.

“So, when I was nine years old, I was sexually molested by my cousin. My mum had left me in his custody. We were in shags (upcountry).

“He was probably 19 or 20 years old. He touched me very inappropriately and I was angry and while apologising, he said: “sorry, then touch me that way”, teary Wahu said in a video she shared on her Instagram account.

“It still hurts and upsets me when I think about it. My mum was trusting her nephew to take care of her child, she had just gone to pick sukumawiki and of course, you don’t think that your nephew could do that.” She added.

Wahu advised parents to be careful when raising their children after going through the traumatizing incident that she remembers to date.

“I’m saying this because as parents we need to be so watchful, careful, who we let to the space of our homes, children. I think I’m more particularly concerned as a mother of girls.

“I can’t just let any guy into my house and even entrusting them with somebody. You know just that one innocent act can lead to a lifetime of a young girl growing up with pain, anger, trust issues.

“My message is to us as parents, you should just be more hands-on when it comes to caring for our children.

“Don’t trust anyone because they’re relatives because they’re the worst. Most of the people who have been sexually molested are young persons and by relatives.

“Create an environment where they can tell you anything however bad, hurtful, they can tell you anything without fear, without wondering if you’re going to be on their side or protect them.

“Let us not be so quick to trust anybody just because they are friends or relatives.” The singer added

The Kenyan DAILY POST