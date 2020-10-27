Tuesday, 27 October 2020 – Former ‘Auntie Boss’ actress, Nyce Wanjeri, has narrated how Covid-19 pandemic has dented her pockets, forcing her to borrow money to feed her daughter.

According to Wanjeri, there’s a time she was forced to swallow her pride and beg a friend for Sh200 to feed her 9-year-old daughter after she went completely broke.

The actress revealed that she was worried about what her friends would say since she is a public figure but hard times forced her to put her celebrity status aside for the sake of her little daughter.

“I won’t lie, there was a time we almost went hungry. I would call a friend and ask for Sh200 only.

“We don’t talk about such things because sometimes you feel like you are embarrassing yourself for asking for help.

“But when you have a baby, they have to eat so you have to put your pride aside and ask for help.” She said.

However, Wanjeri noted that things are getting better after President Uhuru Kenyatta opened the country partially last month, by lifting some of the restrictions that had been imposed to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

She said that she can afford to smile for now since she has enough food in the house.

“As per now, we thank God. I have food in the house and when I have enough for us I give out to other people who are struggling.” She added.

