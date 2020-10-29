Thursday, 29 October 2020 – Talented vocalist and gospel singer, Guardian Angel, caused chaos on social media a few months ago after he introduced his 50-year-old lover Esther Musila, a mother of three.

At first, Kenyans thought that Guardian was causing stunts to promote his music career when he introduced the 50-year-old woman as his girlfriend but he later confirmed that they were in a serious relationship.

Guardian Angel and Esther Musila Ngenyi have been exchanging romantic notes on social media and sharing photos goofing around like teenage lovers.

The mellow voiced singer pampered the mother of three with a sweet message that read,

“You dont need someone to complete you. You need someone to accept you completely. my love @ngenyi I want to be your favorite place to go when you’ve had a bad day or good day.”

Esther Musila responded to the sweet message from her youthful boyfriend saying,

“Awww my love. This is deep. There is no limit to my love for you.”

