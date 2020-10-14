Wednesday, 14 October 2020 – Controversial singer, Willy Paul, has denied claims that he invited teen socialite, Shakila, to his house in Mlolongo and then accused her of trespass, before setting her up to the police.

Willy Paul narrated that Shakila has been stalking him on WhatsApp and on the day she stormed his house, he was in the studio.

Pozze had left his foreign girlfriend in the house.

Shakila lied to Willy Paul’s girlfriend that she was his business partner and she allowed her in.

According to Willy Paul, Shakila was so confident and that’s why his girlfriend warmly welcomed her.

Pozze says he was shocked when his girlfriend called him and informed him that there was a lady who had visited him, claiming to be a business partner.

He immediately left the studio and drove home, only to find Shakila confortably moving around his house and taking photos.

The singer, in a long post on his Instagram page, has revealed that Shakilla was not released on bail as she claimed.

He alleges that he forgave her and warned her to stop stalking him.

However, he has threatened to press charges if she continues lying.

Here are Instagram posts of Willy Paul giving more details on what happened.

The singer had earlier on shared a CCTV footage showing how the teen socialite accessed his house.

Watch it below.

