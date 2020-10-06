Tuesday, 06 October 2020 – Diamond Platnumz’s mother, Bi Sandra Kassim, prays that her son will get a wife before she dies.

Diamond has been involved in multiple sexual affairs with different women, including Kenyan beauty, Tanasha Donna.

At one time, he married Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan, but their highly publicised marriage ended in premium tears.

For Tanasha Donna, he had promised to marry her and even set a wedding date.

However, they broke up over infidelity after she gave birth to their son, Naseeb Junior.

The singer’s mother spoke in an interview with Wasafi Media and said that she hopes her son will get a responsible wife.

“What I pray for is that my son gets a woman so that he gets married. I want him to marry a woman who takes care of the family. A good wife. I really pray for him to marry before I die” she said.

Tanasha spoke in a recent interview and revealed that Diamond is a ‘Mama’s Boy’ and that’s why their relationship didn’t go far.

She revealed that he is controlled by his mother like a remote control.

The Kenyan DAILY POST