Wednesday, October 14, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has refuted claims that he used Sh 150 million looted from National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to buy high-end cars.

On Tuesday, detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit questioned the MP over Sh 150 million false claim scandal at the NHIF.

But on Wednesday, Sudi took to Twitter and said he was driving a Toyota Lexus at 23 years of age and a Range Rover at 26, adding that he is now on his fourth Range Rover.

“When I was 23 years old, I was driving a Lexus. When I was 26 years old, I bought my first Range Rover. This is my 4th Range Rover since then. Mtoto wa maskini akipata ameiba lakini wa tajiri akipata ni ya baba yake na ni yao. Wakwende kabisa,” Sudi said.

A senior DCI officer, who requested anonymity, said the two cars were paid for by a lawyer who said the cash came from the sale of land.

Police dispute that theory, insisting the cash was from an NHIF claim that was meant for patients’ treatment in India.

The probe was launched to crack down on fake claims by rogue hospitals and individuals in high positions which cost the taxpayer billions of shillings.

