Saturday, 03 October 2020 – Disgraced former Citizen TV reporter and anchor, Jacque Maribe, has spoken about her current relationship with her former boyfriend Joseph Irungu, who is popularly known as Jowie.

Jacque Maribe is the cover girl of this month’s True Love Magazine and when asked about Jowie, she revealed that she doesn’t care about him at all.

“Who is that?” she quipped.

The former senior political reporter at Royal Media Services added:

“I don’t talk about that man. One because we have a court gag and there is no way of speaking about him and not giving details of what happened. And second, I just don’t care about him at all.” She said.

Jowie, who has since moved on and married a beautiful woman called Ella, revealed in a recent interview that he cut communication with Maribe.

Asked if he keeps in touch with Maribe during an interview with Radio Jambo’s Massawe Jappani, Jowie said, “I believe business ya Jacque is not my business. I have nothing against her. I don’t keep in touch with her. I use Ella’s phone, my sim card has only 15 people. I love being alone.” He said.

Maribe and Jowie were the ultimate celebrity couple before their relationship ended in premium tears.

This is how Maribe graced the cover of this month’s True Love Magazine.

