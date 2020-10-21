Wednesday, 21 October 2020 – Sexy Kenyan songstress, Victoria Kimani, has lashed out at African men for failing to protect women.

Ranting on her twitter page, the 35 year old singer said that she has never felt safe being around an African man.

According to Victoria Kimani, African men reduce women to punching bags and sex toys.

She noted that toxic masculinity is something that is in the DNA of African men.

“I can’t lie … have I ever felt safe or protected by African men.

“African men reduce their women … constantly. Break them down to a size that serves them only. Damned if I do & damned if I don’t. It’s in your Dna …. you can’t help it.

“African women are Not your punching bag…not your sex toy, not your ego boosters, not your servant and certainly, not your enemy” she tweeted.

