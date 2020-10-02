Friday, 02 October 2020- 19-year-old flesh peddler, Shakilla, who came to the limelight after she recently revealed the number of top Kenyan celebrities that she has slept with, claims she has serious investments despite her young age.

According to the chocolate skinned and curvy socialite, she has made some investments in Ruai along Kangundo Road, besides owning a house in Kileleshwa.

Shakilla claims she is making a killing from her Only Fans channel, where men pay to watch exclusive explicit content.

Shakilla further alleges that she charges Ksh 15,000 per member in the Only Fans channel and she has over 27, 0000 active subscribers.

“I have investments in Ruai which are under my agents’ name. I have houses from the money I get from my ‘Only Fans’ account. People pay to see my content on my only fan page. I charge 15K per member. I have over 27,000 followers.” She said.

“I also have a house in Kileleshwa but I am currently in an Air BNB House. I need to move out for a while as everyone wants to come to my house and take photos.” She added.

Shakilla fired shots at those criticising her controversial lifestyle and told them to mind their own business.

According to the young socialite, if you don’t feed or clothe her, then you should mind your business.

“If you don’t feed or clothe me, let me do what I am doing.” She said.

