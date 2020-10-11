Sunday, October 11, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta asked for forgiveness during the National Prayer Day held at State House, Nairobi, yesterday.

In his short speech in the event attended by Deputy President William Ruto, Uhuru admitted that he had not prepared a speech.

He was the only politician to speak at the event and other leaders at the event including DP Ruto, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi did not get a chance to deliver remarks.

“I thought we had a deal that the function would end in a word of prayer and that there would be no speeches.”

“This is not my day, this is a day we decided to dedicate this nation to God,” the head of state started.

He said that the theme of the day was thanksgiving and repentance and in that note, extended an olive branch to his adversaries, including Ruto, with whom they are not seeing eye-to-eye today as a result of the handshake between the President and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

“If there’s anyone that I have offended, I apologize and to those who have offended me, I forgive you,” he stated to the applause of the audience.

But after the prayers, Uhuru went on to snub Ruto as he was greeting religious leaders.

Uhuru ignored Ruto leaving the DP, who was seated lonely and not at his usual place as the second in command, embarrassed, confused and dumbfounded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST