Thursday, October 15, 2020 – It seems Deputy President William Ruto has already decided to go it alone without the baggage of the presidency ahead of the 2022 General Election.

According to his allies, Ruto has accepted his fate and moved on. The DP does not need the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta and neither does he need reconciling with him.

This follows the ongoing efforts by religious leaders to reunite the two after falling out bitterly.

Led by Jubilee Deputy Secretary-General Caleb Kositany, Ruto’s allies stated that they were not interested in a truce with Uhuru, rather, they wanted the President to restore the DP’s duties as well as ask his juniors to treat him with respect.

According to Kositany, Uhuru already had a handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga and Kenyans would not benefit from another handshake.

Kositany suggested that all political efforts should be put into improving the livelihoods of Kenyans and not more handshakes.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who urged the DP not to fall into Uhuru’s trap yet again.

“A political handshake is not our priority now,” Murkomen stated.

“Why now? We will soldier on as it is.”

“They know their strategies are not working,” Nyoro claimed.

