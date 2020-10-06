Tuesday, 06 October 2020 – Keroche Heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has hinted that her marriage is on the rocks, barely four months after she exchanged vows with Tanzanian musician Ben Pol.

Anerlisa has confirmed that she no longer sees eye to eye with her celebrity husband through her Instagram page.

Ben Pol reportedly went live and started talking about some things that fans couldn’t understand.

This prompted one of the fans to inquire from Anerlisa Muigai whether her husband is okay.

Anerlisa revealed that she is not on good terms with her husband.

According to the flashy Kenyan business lady, she deserves to be respected as a wife and Ben Pol is not doing that.

“I like being respected and any husband should do the same to their wife “she wrote.

Here’s a screenshot of Anerlisa Muigai talking about her troubled marriage.

