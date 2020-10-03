Saturday, 03 October 2020– Marya Prude, the ex-wife to Citizen TV’s presenter, Willis Raburu, has taken to social media to mourn the loss of their late daughter.

Marya Prude lost her daughter, Adana, during delivery and the pain has been so much to bear.

She shared an emotional message on her Instagram page on Saturday to commemorate October, which is the pregnancy, infant, and child loss awareness month.

The beautiful lady, who has since separated with Raburu over infidelity, said that she still carries her daughter in her heart.

“I want to tell every person in the whole world about you. I want the moon to know how I Love you. The stars to know how I adore you. The Sun to know how I will always miss you” she wrote.

Marya Prude is yet to heal after she lost her beautiful daughter, Adana.

In one of the previous posts, Marya doubted whether God exists

“Everyone is so quick to tell me about God. What they don’t know is that every way I knew Him, He was tested and He didn’t prove Himself.

“So as they say you should know God for yourself, I now can say, I don’t know Him. And I don’t think I want to know him coz He left me when I needed him the most,”she wrote.

