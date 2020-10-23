Friday, 23 October 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta stunned residents of Kisumu after he danced his heart out to the famous ‘Jerusalema’ song that has taken the world by storm.

The Head of State was joined by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, and other Senior Government officials in doing the ‘Jerusalema’ challenge at Kisumu Showground, during the ground-breaking of the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium at the Mamboleo ASK Grounds.

However, the no-nonsense Education Minister, George Magoha, refused to join the Head of State and other Senior Government Officials during the dance.

A video that has emerged online shows Magoha standing like a zombie while folding his hands while fellow Cabinet Secretaries and other prominent leaders led by Uhuru and Raila were doing the Jerusalema challenge.

Perhaps the ever serious professor felt he is too learned to be doing such things.

See video.

