Wednesday, October 14, 2020 – Religious leaders from different denominations last week camped at State House trying to reconcile President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto, whose relationship has grown sour over time.

According to sources, the religious leaders were led by Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria, retired AIC Bishop Silas Yego, and CITAM Bishop David Oginde.

The Head of State is reported to have expressed concerns about insults by Ruto’s allies directed at his mother, former First Lady Ngina Kenyatta – among a host of other issues.

Last month, Uhuru’s cousin Beth Mugo, linked Ruto to the attacks, saying the DP had failed to come out to condemn his lieutenants’ offensive words.

“The fact their political captain, the Deputy President, has not come out to condemn his troops is very telling. Does it mean that the DP supports the public statements by these two leaders?” Mugo said.

Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, and his Emurua Dikir counterpart, Johanna Ng’eno, are Ruto’s allies who abused Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Uhuru is said to have chased away the religious leaders after telling them that he cannot forgive Ruto for allowing his attack dogs to attack his aging mother.

