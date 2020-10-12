Monday, October 12, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has apologized to churches following chaos witnessed last week where police officers disrupted his church program.

Speaking at the Inland Church of Kenya in Machakos, the DP disclosed that it was improper for police to lob teargas in places of worship.

He stated that what occurred in Murang’a on Sunday, October 4, was shameful, and went on to condemn a similar incident witnessed in Nyamira.

“We should never witness such in a country that professes to be God-fearing.”

“Teargas should never be near a church or worshippers,” stated the DP.

The DP further urged leaders to work together, respect and accommodate each other despite their political divide.

“Let us work together.”

“We want a country that we can all work together,” he added.

He was accompanied to the event by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, MPs Victor Munyaka (Machakos), Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), George Theuri (Embakasi West) and Nixon Korir (Lang’ata).

Kibwana claimed that there was a general lack of respect in leadership questioning whether the new Constitution would be respected after it has been passed.

“We fought for this Constitution because it promised to treat everyone equally.”

“We are not happy with the way things are being run in this country.”

“Now we want to review the constitution.”

“Would this new one be respected?” he wondered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST