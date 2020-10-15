Thursday, October 15, 2020 – Maria Atwoli, the daughter of COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, has sent a warning to overnight followers who are flocking to her twitter handle which was recently revealed by her powerful dad.

Atwoli disclosed his daughter’s twitter handle while congratulating her for graduating with a law degree.

Maria noted that over 3,000 people had followed her after her father tagged her in a congratulation message, thus revealing her official twitter handle.

The well-educated lady warned the new followers to behave because she doesn’t tolerate nonsense.

She made it clear that she is neither a politician nor a trade unionist and so, no one is supposed to drag her into politics.

She further threatened to block anyone who spreads bad vibes on her twitter handle.

“To my new 3k + followers. There’s no room for bad vibes here..I’m not a politician neither I’m I a trade Unionist..Chat Nonsense Unaenda Mexico…Si mkuwe na siku poa…” she wrote on her official twitter handle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST