Monday, October 19, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has expressed confidence that he will win the 2022 presidential election and form the next Government of ‘hustlers’.

Speaking on Saturday in Meru, Ruto said no amount of intimidation, teargassing or force meted out to his supporters will stop him from winning the presidency in 2022.

Ruto criticised some Jubilee and ODM leaders hiding behind the ‘deep state’, saying that as Deputy President, he is aware of all systems of government.

“Has the Kitendawili (riddle) man ever formed any government? It is foolishness to say there is a deep state.” (“Hio mambo ya deep state ni ujinga”). I and President Uhuru Kenyatta did all possible to form the Jubilee government. (Tulifanya Ukarabatii, tukawa na hii serikali). They want to fool you and make you poor to misuse you,” Ruto said.

The DP also lashed out at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga saying he is clueless about forming a government.

“Kenyan politics must change from focusing on becoming tribal warlords to transforming wananchi’s lives,” he said.

