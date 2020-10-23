Friday, 23 October 2020 – A young man has caused a stir on social media after he shared photos of a youthful woman that he claims to be his mother.

He shared photos of the woman donning a graduation gown and urged his followers to congratulate her.

He added that his mother gave birth to him when she was 16 years old.

He further said that despite his mother giving birth to him when she was a teenager, she didn’t give up on her dreams.

“Help me to congratulate my mother. She had me when she was 16 years old and she didn’t sleep on her dreams. Thank you God” he posted and shared photos of his youthful mother that left Netizens talking.

