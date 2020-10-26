Monday, October 26, 2020 – Over the weekend, top Kenyan comedians led by Churchill and Jalang’o, headed to Siaya County for the burial of deceased comedian Othuol, who died recently while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

After the burial, Jalang’o invited his fellow comedians to inspect his village mansion that is now complete after years of construction.

Most Kenyan celebrities live large in the city and forget to put up a structure in the village but for Jalang’o, he has made a wise decision to construct a decent home in the village where he can retire to when old age knocks.

The witty comedian and radio presenter posted a photo on his Instagram page chilling with fellow comedians at his village home and said he was excited after his comedy family visited him.

Here’s a sneak peek into Jalango’s village mansion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST