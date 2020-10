Tuesday, 13 October 2020– A husband posed for a maternity photo-shoot after his wife failed to turn up for the photo-shoot, despite him paying the photographer in preparation for the big day.

He refused to let his money go to waste by doing the photo-shoot alone.

The pot-bellied men got some costumes and disguised himself as a pregnant woman.

If the photos shared online are anything to go by, the man had a blast.

Check out the photos.

