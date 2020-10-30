Friday, 30 October 2020 – City socialite Huddah Monroe is still in Dubai where she is eating life with a big spoon.

Huddah confirmed that she has no plans of coming back to the country anytime soon after fans demanded to know what she is doing in the Arab country since April.

The petite socialite is sharing photos of how she is living large in Dubai, where most of the rich men who buy sex from her are based.

Huddah shared a photo dressed to kill while partying in a high-end club in Dubai and disappointed ‘Team Mafisi’ after she blurred the photo.

The skimpy dress that she was wearing almost exposed her expensive ‘wet crack’ that is sampled by rich men only and that’s why she had to blur the photo.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST