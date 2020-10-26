Monday, October 26, 2020 – The Internet has erupted after a famous presenter, who works for Royal Media’s Hot 96 FM, went to work dressed like she was about to hit the club.

The presenter who is called Efuru, co-hosts a popular show at Hot 96 with a lady called Nonoo.

They call it the biggest club banger show and they play popular jams that are dominating the charts.

A photo of Efuru indecently dressed was posted on Hot 96 Facebook page and Netizens rushed to the timeline to condemn her for exposing too much flesh.

She was urged to have some manners and be a role model for young girls since she is a public figure.

This is how the popular radio presenter was dressed to work.

