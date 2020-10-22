Thursday, 22 October 2020 – Dreaded under-cover cop, Hessy, has issued a strict warning to a young gangster who is terrorizing residents of Dandora.

Hessy shared photos of the notorious gangster and revealed that he has been stabbing innocent people around the crime-ridden estate.

According to the cop, the suspect who is identified as Ozil and his gang members, have in the past faced the wrath of mob justice but they are yet to reform.

Ozil dropped out of school in Form 2 and joined crime.

This is what Hessy posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST