Sunday, 04 October 2020-Many years ago, people used to think that the police force was reserved for mean looking and unfriendly women.

The majority of Kenyans thought that for a lady to qualify to join the service, she must have a stone face to scare away criminals.

However, Kenyans are now realizing that police officers are ordinary people who can pull stunning looks.

Beautiful cops have invaded the internet, where they share hot photos slaying like models.

The latest sexy cop who is giving Kenyan men sleepless nights is this lady called Mary Reborn.

The curvy and chocolate skinned lass is stationed at GK Prison Kiambu.

She has shared a series of sexy photos flaunting her curvy figure and a pretty face that men can’t get enough of.

Check out her photos.

