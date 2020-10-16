Friday, 16 October 2020– Father John Pesa recently left tongues wagging after he misquoted the Bible at Ruto’s Sugoi home.

The controversial man of God said that Solomon killed Goliath instead of David and later blamed old age.

He also raised eyebrows after he alleged that his life was in danger after some people stormed his church demanding for money that he had been given by Ruto.

Father John Pesa denied that Ruto gave him huge sums of money when he visited him at his Sugoi with other church leaders.

He said that he only received Sh10, 000 and after using Sh6, 000 to fuel his two cars, he remained with Sh4, 000.

Father John Pesa is no stranger to controversy.

In 2014, he hired more than 6 armed police officers to protect him, claiming that some people wanted him dead.

When asked where he gets money to fund his lifestyle, he said that every member of his church gives an offering of 1 shilling every Sunday.

He revealed that his church has over 1 million followers and none of the members is allowed to give more than 1 shilling.

“We collect a shilling each from all the 1 million-plus members in all the branches throughout the country every Sunday. No one is allowed to give more than a shilling and the money is put in the church’s compound,” he said during an interview with a local publication in 2014.

The Kenyan DAILY POST