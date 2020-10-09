Friday, October 9, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has been abandoned by the GEMA community going by what will happen in Bondo, Siaya County, on Saturday.

GEMA is an association of Gikuyu, Embu and Meru tribes.

On Saturday, over 500 GEMA elders will travel to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s rural home in Bondo to endorse his 2022 presidential bid.

According to sources, the elders have made this decision after they were offended by the insults Ruto allies, including Oscar Sudi and Johanna Ng’eno, made toward President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

This is said to have been one of the reasons pushing these elders away from supporting DP Ruto.

Another reason pushing the elders to support Raila Odinga as opposed to Ruto is due to the Murang’a’ violence that was witnessed last week when Ruto made a tour in the area.

The mayhem that erupted saw two people lose their lives and this is said to have angered these elders even more.

