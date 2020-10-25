Sunday, October 25, 2020 – As Kenyans continue to mourn the death of renowned constitutional expert, Nzamba Kitonga, details have emerged on his last words about the much publicised Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

The report which was unveiled by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, on Wednesday last week, has sparked mixed reactions across the country with many supporting it and a good number opposing it.

Before he met his maker, three journalists from a local daily had a brief interview with Nzamba Kitonga, who submitted that some of the provisions of the BBI were already in the initial draft of the 2010 Constitution although the recommendations did not see the light of the day.

Regarding the 2022 presidential poll, Kitonga, who is the brains behind the 2010 constitution, predicted that the contest will be characterized by new political alliances and said nobody without an alliance will ever win a presidential election in Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST