Sunday, October 4, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has his first assignment mapped out upon his return from France, with the decision to kick out his Deputy William Ruto, out of the Jubilee Party, at the top of the Agenda.

The Head of State is expected to return today, with his first meeting scheduled to take place tomorrow (Monday).

In the meeting, Uhuru is expected to receive a comprehensive political brief from his lieutenants when he chairs the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC).

The Head of State’s confidants have reportedly developed four elaborate ways on how to contain Ruto, all of which will be presented to the President.

The team has reportedly suggested that the DP be kicked out of the party, be banned from setting foot at the Jubilee headquarters in Pangani, have the budget to his office slashed and an impeachment motion be initiated to have him ejected from Government.

President Uhuru chairs the National Executive Committee (NEC) that was challenged by Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju to eject Ruto as Deputy Party Leader.

The fallout came after Ruto was accused of attempting to grab the party in the absence of the President.

Yesterday, Jubilee Party Vice-chair, David Murathe, revealed that the party’s headquarters in Ngara had been restricted and is out of bounds for Ruto and his Tanga Tanga brigade.

The Kenyan DAILY POST