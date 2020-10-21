Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is considering putting five counties on lockdown over the increase of coronavirus cases in the country.

The country’s infection curve has taken a sharp turn, recording over 4,500 new cases in the past one month, with the daily average of the past seven days nearing 400 compared to 164 in the week to September 30 when the Head of State announced the easing of containment measures across the country.

According to a report handed to the President by the Ministry of Health officials on Saturday, Nairobi Mombasa, Kericho, Nakuru and Turkana counties are the new epicenters of the disease that has infected over 40 million people and killed over 1 million worldwide.

“Experts are convinced that Nakuru, Turkana and Kericho must be placed on stricter measures, while they are still debating on whether to have Nairobi and Mombasa back on these lockdowns,” said a senior State House who is familiar with MOH report.

A fresh lockdown could hit the economy hard and cost the jobs of thousands of workers.

As of Tuesday, 39 people were admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) across the country, with a further 1,084 to various hospitals, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said.

The death toll has climbed to 839, with reported cases hitting 45,076.

