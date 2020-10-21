Wednesday October 21, 2020 – The controversial Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report is finally out after it was handed over to President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at State Lodge in Kisii.

The handing over of the report now sets the stage for the beginning of the real BBI ‘reggae’ which Raila promised Kenyans.

While the contents of the report are yet to be made public, the leaked version highlights a number contentious issues among them;-

1. 35% of the national revenue to be allocated to counties up from 15%.



2. Development of Ward Fund kitty.



3. Embracing utu/ubuntu (humanity).



4. 7 year tax holiday for youth and startups (SMEs).



5. Helb loan to be paid after a grace period of four years and after getting a job.



6. Every ward to have a business incubation centre for youth.



7. Full gender parity in the Senate.



8. Youth Commission to be established.



9. Political parties to access cash on basis of how inclusive they are especially on women and youth.



10. Court cases involving corruption to end at most in 2 years.



11. Office of an independent Judiciary ombudsman to be established.



12. Governor and deputies to be of opposite genders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST