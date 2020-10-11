Sunday, October 11, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga made a pact with Mt Kenya elders when he hosted them at his home in Bondo, Siaya County, yesterday.

The resolutions were read out by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and were passed by everyone who attended.

“We the elders of the Luo and Kikuyu communities, coming together at the home of our patriarch Jaramogi Oginga Odinga have expressed our deep concerns for the problems facing our nation.

“We deeply appreciate the initiative taken by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to unite our nation through the handshake under the BBI and we eagerly await the launch of the proposals very soon,” the governor stated.

In the meantime, however, the elders committed to working together in promoting their cultural interests in the context of a peaceful, united, and prosperous nation.

They recognised that the country could only develop in an environment of peace and unity.

They agreed that the country could not afford to be polarised on the basis of ethnic and social status.

The elders resolve to continue with the dialogue and invite other communities to take part in the transformation of the country.

“We call upon our people to fully support the handshake by taking its spirit to the grassroots among the Kenyan people,” Nyong’o stated.

They agreed to support the BBI and the proposals contained in the report which is set to be launched.

After the resolutions were passed, Raila presented a secret gift to the Kikuyu elders through their chairman.

The second part of the meeting is expected to take place on October 30, 2020, when Nyanza elders will pay a visit to leaders in Nyeri County.

The event took place concurrently with an event at the State House where national prayers were held.

The Kenyan DAILY POST