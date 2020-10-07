Wednesday, 07 October 2020 – Being pregnant cannot stop Jubilee politician Karen Nyamu from slaying.

The youthful and controversial politician is expecting a second child.

The identity of the man who planted a live seed in her womb remains unknown.

A local blog had reported that Mugithi singer, Samidoh, is the man behind her pregnancy, but he trashed the rumours.

Samidoh said that he is just friends with Karen Nyamu but he had to end the friendship after he realized his marriage was at stake.

Samidoh said people were confusing their friendship for a relationship.

In these latest photos that Karen Nyamu posted on her Instagram page, the light skinned lass was slaying in a red hot dress.

See photos.

