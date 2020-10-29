Thursday, 29 October 2020 – Recently, word got out that Keroche Heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, had parted ways with her Tanzanian husband, Ben Pol, less than three months after they walked down the aisle in a private wedding.

Rumors of Anerlisa’s failed marriage escalated after she took to her Instagram page and threw shade at her celebrity husband for failing to respect her.

It was further reported that the wealthy business lady had left Tanzania where she was staying with her husband and returned to the country after removing her wedding ring.

As Anerlisa tries to cure a painful heartbreak, some men are desperately trying to woo her, hoping they will replace Ben Pol.

The flashy heiress noted that there are some men who keep on following and unfollowing her on Instagram, thinking that they will grab her attention.

Anerlisa told such desperate attention seekers that they are just wasting their time.

“Those male followers who unfollow then refollow again like 10,000 times to get my attention, please cut that crap. You’re wasting your energy.” She wrote.

