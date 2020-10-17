Saturday, October 17, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to lock down the country again, over the rising cases of COVID-19.

In an emergency meeting at Manyani on Saturday, Kagwe is said to have advised the president to lock down the country since the spike in Coronavirus cases could plunge the country into an undesirable condition.

Last week, 2034 people had contracted the novel virus, and the figure is expected to increase this week.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, in his last speech, said that the lifting of bans on previous measures would depend on Kenyans’ behavior and the measures would be reimposed should the situations deteriorate

“I will not hesitate to escalate containment measures in the event any of these indicators register on my dashboard,” Uhuru warned.

Impeccable sources said Uhuru may address the nation next week and another lockdown is a possible consideration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST