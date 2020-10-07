Wednesday, 07 October 2020 – A widow to a 21-year-old man who was killed during the deadly Murang’a chaos has revealed that her husband was paid Sh1, 000.

Lydiah Wangui, the wife to the deceased who has been identified as Christopher Kariuki, a father of one, revealed in an interview with a local daily that her husband had been recruited for a political assignment on the fateful day.

He was reportedly approached by people who had been sent by a local pastor and promised Sh1, 000.

“The promise was that he would earn Sh 1,000 and he was happy to agree,” she said.

Lydiah got a call from Thika Level 5 hospital informing her to go and sign documents to authorize her husband’s transfer to Kenyatta National Hospital since he was in a critical condition.

When she arrived at the hospital, he was already dead.

“Along the way, they kept asking how far we were and when we got there, they dropped the sad news. The hospital said he succumbed to two stab wounds inflicted on his back,” Wangui said.

See a photo of Christoper Kariuki .

