Tuesday, 20 October 2020 – Patrick Ponce came to the limelight after he was accused of having an affair with Senator Moses Wetangula’s wife Ann Waceke and defrauding her millions of shillings.

Ponce reportedly conned Wetangula’s wife after lying to her that he was in a position to help her set up a business in Canada.

The heavily built man was also involved in romantic affairs with different women in Nairobi.

Wetangula’s wife sued Ponce but the case was dropped after she failed to appear in court.

The controversial Congolese man, who had set up a music studio in Kibera, left the country after the case was dropped.

He alleged that he was receiving serious threats.

Ponce is currently based in Canada and he seems to be living a posh life if the photos that he shares online are anything to go by.

In his latest posts on Instagram, he flaunted his collection of expensive colognes.

Judging from the photos that the stylish Congolese man shared, he likes to smell good.

That looks like his living space since a huge portrait of his image can be seen plastered on the wall.

He has a variety of expensive colognes in his closet.

