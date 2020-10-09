Friday, 09 October 2020 – A married woman has blasted her cheating husband, who lied to her that he was away for work.

The philandering husband lied to his wife he will travel for work for about a month.

However, his wife spotted him in a nearby town two times and anytime she called him, he kept lying how he is busy with work.

After digging for more information, she found out that her husband had booked a hotel with a woman said to be his sidechic.

The jilted wife ranted that while their kids are suffering without food and other necessities, her husband is busy entertaining another woman.

This is how she named and shamed her cheating husband on social media.

