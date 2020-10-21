Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – Former Mombasa Senator, Hassan Omar, has poked holes into former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s development record in the Nyanza region.

Speaking on Tuesday, Hassan, a key cog in Deputy President William Ruto’s political machinery, said Raila served as Prime Minister during President Mwai Kibaki’s regime but has little to show for his time in government.

“We are going to evaluate the ODM leadership for the last 15 years. For those years, this region ( Nyanza) has moved backward in terms of development…for those 15 years, he was the Prime Minister for five years and served for another three years as Minister in the Kibaki government,” Omar said.

The former Senator further hit out at the ODM boss, saying that his brand of politics has impoverished his home turf for long, adding that only Ruto’s “Hustler Nation” can bring realistic development across the country.

On the just-released Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, Omar declared total war on the initiative spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila.

According to the former lawmaker, the biggest challenge facing the country today is bad leadership, not the Constitution as Uhuru and Raila want Kenyans to believe.

