Sunday, October 18, 2020 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has distanced itself from claims that the Party Leader, Raila Odinga, and renowned businessman Jimmy Wanjigi, are planning to donate cars to the youth in a bid to beat Deputy President William Ruto, who is donating wheelbarrows to the young people, in his own game.

A poster did rounds on social media on Saturday with a number of Kenyans struggling to debunk the youth empowerment programme.

ODM termed the poster as fake news and asked the public to ignore its contents.

“NOTE that the poster circulating on social media fora is FAKE… ignore it,” read a short statement from ODM with regards to the poster.

The poster claimed that Raila and Wanjigi would donate cars to youth and individuals at Jacaranda Grounds in Donholm, Nairobi.

A date was however not included in the poster with a photo of the cars that were purported to be donated by the two included.

An ODM logo was also included in the poster alongside a photo of Raila and Wanjigi.

Raila has been a strong critic of youth empowerment programmes undertaken by Deputy President William Ruto, terming it an initiative to impoverish youths.

“We know who the liberators of this country are.”

“ For Ruto to claim he will liberate the youth from poverty by giving them wheelbarrows without showing them the work they will do is quite misleading.”

“About 75 per cent of Kenyans are youth under 35 years of age, and these are the people the ‘hustler nation’ is targeting. It will be disastrous for them to join his bandwagon,” noted Raila.

Last Sunday, Raila reunited with prominent businessman Jimmy Wanjigi at a church fundraiser in Bondo, Siaya County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST