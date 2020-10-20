Monday, October 20, 2020 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has lashed out at President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga, over reports that they are planning to launch the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) today, during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Gusii Stadium.

In a fiery tweet on Monday evening, Karua questioned the timing of the document’s release arguing the country was more divided than ever due to the rising political temperatures in the country.

“@StateHouseKenya, @RailaOdinga using a National Day to release a divisive report like the Breaking Bridges initiative aka #BBI is to further escalate an already poisoned environment. Honour the Constitution by dissolving parliament and by adherence to the Constitution,” Martha Karua wrote.

Last weekend, Uhuru met top parliamentary leadership and briefed them about the release of the report that Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga team have vowed to oppose.

Ruto has been quoted severally saying he will oppose the BBI report if it proposes for expansion of the Executive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST