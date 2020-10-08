Thursday, 08 October 2020 – Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, recently revealed that her marriage with Ben Pol is troubled, barely four months after they exchanged vows in a lavish private wedding.

Ben Pol went live on his Instagram page and started misbehaving, prompting one of Anerlisa’s fans to ask her whether her husband is depressed.

The youthful Kenyan business-lady confirmed that she is not on good terms with her celebrity husband and added that she didn’t bother to watch his live video.

Anerlisa further said that just like any woman, she deserves to be respected and her husband is not doing that.

Anerlisa’s latest photos have left fans wondering whether she has removed her wedding ring after confirming that her hyped marriage is not okay.

Fans noticed that her wedding ring is missing.

They have also stopped parading PDA on their respective social media handles.

See the latest photos of Anerlisa without a wedding ring, which have left fans asking questions.

