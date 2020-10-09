Friday, 09 October 2020 – Margaret Wanyama is the talk of the town after she exposed DJ Mo’s randy behaviors.

Margaret, who is based in Bahrain where she reportedly works as a house-keeper, leaked intimate details to ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare, disclosing how she has been warming Mo’s bed since 2016.

The young lady seems to have moved on after leaving DJ Mo’s marriage in shambles.

She posted her boyfriend’s photo on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “happy birthday babe, may you continue to be blessed and whatever you pray for shall be given to you.”

Check out his photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST