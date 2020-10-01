Title: Production Graduate Trainee

Industry: Manufacturing

Salary: 15k- 20k Stipend Allowance

Job Description

Are you interested in kick starting your career in Production? Are you ambitious, go getter and focused individual? Our client in Manufacturing are seeking to recruit suitably qualified individuals to enter into their Graduate Trainee Program.

Responsibilities:

Work closely with experienced teams and report to the production manager

Participate in scheduled production, health & safety, fire among othertraining

Ensuring the required materials are available for production,

Inspecting machinery and reporting any faults to production manager

Implementing preventative maintenance methods.

Staying up-to-date with efficient methods of production and equipment maintenance procedures.

Qualifications:

Bachelor in Manufacturing Engineering and/or related fields.

The candidates will have graduated no more than one (1) year prior to the date of application;

Knowledge of lean manufacturing

Self-motivated and eager to learn

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (ProductionGraduate Trainee) to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke before Monday 5th October 2020.