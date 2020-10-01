Title: Procurement Graduate Trainee

Industry: Manufacturing

Salary: 15k-20k Stipend Allowance

Job Description

Are you interested in kick starting your career in Supply Chain Management&, Procurement?Our client in Manufacturing are seeking to recruit suitably qualified individuals to enter into their Graduate Trainee Program.

Responsibilities:

Collect information to support the drafting of procurement documents and preparing reports by procurement

Respond to procurement queries and escalate where appropriate, in order to provide a timely and accurate service to staff/vendors.

Assist in drafting of procurement documents, analysis of offers and making recommendations for award of

Assist in contract expediting with suppliers to ensure timely delivery of procured goods and

Provide revision and proof-reading services for standard documents, to contribute to the development of accurate documentation.

accurate and readily available for the function.

Qualifications:

Bachelor in Supply Chain Management. Procurement or Logistics

The candidates will have graduated no more than one (1) year prior to the date of application;

Proven passion/ interest in Supply Chain Management. Procurement or Logistics

Possession of excellent written & verbal communication skills.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Procurement Graduate Trainee) to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke before Monday 5th October 2020.