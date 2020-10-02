Title: Warehouse & Logistics Graduate Trainee
Industry: Manufacturing
Salary: 15k- 20k Stipend Allowance
Job Description
Are you interested in kick starting your career in Warehouse & Logistics? Are you ambitious, go getter and focused individual? Our client in Manufacturing are seeking to recruit suitably qualified individuals to enter into their Graduate Trainee Program.
Responsibilities:
- Move inventory and materials across facilities
- Process inventory for delivery
- Sort, organize and store inventory in the proper location
- Package items and label correctly
- Scan delivered items and ensure quality
- Update logs and documentation for inventory processing
- Move materials from facilities to workstations, pick-up locations, or other locations
- Work as an active team member to complete team goals
Qualifications:
- Bachelor in Warehouse & Logistics, Supply Chain Management.
- The candidates will have graduated no more than one (1) year prior to the date of application;
- Proven passion/ interest in Supply Chain Management. Procurement or Logistics
- Possession of excellent written & verbal communication skills.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Warehouse & Logistics Graduate Trainee) to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke before Monday 5th October 2020.