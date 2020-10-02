Title: Warehouse & Logistics Graduate Trainee

Industry: Manufacturing

Salary: 15k- 20k Stipend Allowance

Job Description

Are you interested in kick starting your career in Warehouse & Logistics? Are you ambitious, go getter and focused individual? Our client in Manufacturing are seeking to recruit suitably qualified individuals to enter into their Graduate Trainee Program.

Responsibilities:

Move inventory and materials across facilities

Process inventory for delivery

Sort, organize and store inventory in the proper location

Package items and label correctly

Scan delivered items and ensure quality

Update logs and documentation for inventory processing

Move materials from facilities to workstations, pick-up locations, or other locations

Work as an active team member to complete team goals

Qualifications:

Bachelor in Warehouse & Logistics, Supply Chain Management.

The candidates will have graduated no more than one (1) year prior to the date of application;

Proven passion/ interest in Supply Chain Management. Procurement or Logistics

Possession of excellent written & verbal communication skills.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Warehouse & Logistics Graduate Trainee) to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke before Monday 5th October 2020.