Title: HR Graduate Trainee
Industry: Manufacturing
Salary: 15k- 20k Stipend Allowance
Job Description
Are you interested in kick starting your career in HR? Are you ambitious, go getter and focused individual? Our client in Manufacturing are seeking to recruit suitably qualified individuals to enter into their Graduate Trainee Program.
Responsibilities:
- Meeting with departmental representatives to discuss HR issues
- Referring issues to senior HR staff
- Assisting departments with their recruitment needs through liaison with agencies
- Coordinating prospective candidates, interviewing them and administering offers
- Conducting inductions of new staff
- Participating in the collection of market salary information for the annual review
- Inputting into the monthly payroll
- Assisting with the production and implementation of HR policies and procedures
- Responding to other ad-hoc queries from other personnel in the company
Qualifications:
- Bachelor Degree in HR/BCOM- HR/Higher Diploma in HR
- The candidates will have graduated no more than one (1) year prior to the date of application;
- Proven passion/ interest in HR, People management, Employee & Industrial Relations relevant internships or attachments will be added advantage
- Possession of excellent written & verbal communication skills.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (HR Graduate Trainee) to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke before Monday 5th October 2020.