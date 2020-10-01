Title: HR Graduate Trainee

Industry: Manufacturing

Salary: 15k- 20k Stipend Allowance

Job Description

Are you interested in kick starting your career in HR? Are you ambitious, go getter and focused individual? Our client in Manufacturing are seeking to recruit suitably qualified individuals to enter into their Graduate Trainee Program.

Responsibilities:

Meeting with departmental representatives to discuss HR issues

Referring issues to senior HR staff

Assisting departments with their recruitment needs through liaison with agencies

Coordinating prospective candidates, interviewing them and administering offers

Conducting inductions of new staff

Participating in the collection of market salary information for the annual review

Inputting into the monthly payroll

Assisting with the production and implementation of HR policies and procedures

Responding to other ad-hoc queries from other personnel in the company

Qualifications:

Bachelor Degree in HR/BCOM- HR/Higher Diploma in HR

The candidates will have graduated no more than one (1) year prior to the date of application;

Proven passion/ interest in HR, People management, Employee & Industrial Relations relevant internships or attachments will be added advantage

Possession of excellent written & verbal communication skills.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (HR Graduate Trainee) to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke before Monday 5th October 2020.