Friday, 16 October 2020 – Former Kiss TV host, Grace Msalame, is now a mother of three after she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy on Wednesday.

The curvy TV host has been documenting her pregnancy journey on her social media platforms.

She announced that she had given birth to a bouncing baby boy on her Instagram page.

“To beautiful new beginnings 14th October forever etched in my heart. BabyIsaiah. Glory to God,” she wrote.

Msalame has named her baby Isaiah, a Biblical name that means ‘Yahweh Is Salvation.’

According to whispers, Radio Africa boss and Ghanaian tycoon, Patrick Quarcoo, is the man behind Grace Msalame’s pregnancy.

Grace reportedly started warming Quarcoo’s bed when she was an employee of Radio Africa Group.

Sometime back, leaked messages from one of the staff members at Radio Africa Group disclosed the secret affair between Grace Msalame and Quarcoo.

The former employee of Radio Africa Group was gossiping his boss in the leaked messages that went viral.

Quarcoo lost his wife early this year and so, he is free to mingle.

Grace is already a mother of two beautiful twin girls.

The renowned TV host shared a photo of her newborn son on her status.

Msalame’s younger sister also posted a photo holding baby Isaiah and revealed that it’s the best 30th birthday gift that she could ever receive.

