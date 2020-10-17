Saturday, October 17, 2020 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has urged Mt Kenya residents to resist any attempt by outsiders to divide them for political gain.

Speaking in Laikipia on Saturday, Mutua, who is also Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader, said though the region boasts of having produced three presidents since Independence as a result of its unity, it has started being divided by outsiders.

Founding President Jomo Kenyatta, retired President Mwai Kibaki and the current Head of State, Uhuru Kenyatta, are from the region.

Mutua, who was drumming support for his Presidential bid in 2022, said there are people out to poison the minds of residents and cause confusion without any form of opposition from locals.

“It is like you feel like you have been in power for so long and so you are taking it for granted. You have agreed to be used by other people to divide the house of Mumbi which is not good at all,” Mutua said.

He concluded by urging the Mt Kenya region to unite behind their leaders and say no to division and work hand in hand with them.

