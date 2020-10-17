Saturday, October 17, 2020 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Afred Mutua, has dared Deputy President William Ruto to resign from his position if he is not satisfied with the Jubilee Government.

Speaking on Friday, Dr. Mutua, who has since publicly declared his interest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022, wondered why the DP is attacking the Jubilee Government when he is still part of it.

Mutua, who is also Maendeleo Chap Chap boss, opined that it was wrong for Ruto to complain about a Government that he, together with Uhuru, were voted in to form.

He urged the second in command to resign and criticise Jubilee from outside instead of sticking in.

“Mimi napigwa na mazingaombwe, nachanganyikiwa napigwa na mstuko wakati naskia Mheshimiwa Deputy President William Ruto akinung’unika kuhusu serikali na ni yeye ako ndani, (I get amazed when I hear DP Ruto complain about the government when he is actually part of it)” remarked Mutua.

“Kenyans are getting confused about what is happening, you are in the government yet you are crying…if you don’t feel part of the government, then shift out, let the government organize itself” he added.

